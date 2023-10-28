Rangers slugger Adolis García gets postseason-record 22nd RBI with walkoff homer in World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García has passed the MLB postseason record for RBIs. García set the mark at 22 with his game-ending homer in the 11th inning. He had tied the record with a run-scoring single in the first. David Freese had the previous mark of 21 in 2011 when the St. Louis Cardinals won a seven-game World Series over the Rangers. García was the AL Championship Series MVP when he drove in 15 runs during those seven games against the Houston Astros. He also has RBIs in seven consecutive playoff games.

