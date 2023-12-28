Rangers sign veteran reliever Castillo and 6 others to minor deals with spring invites

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran reliever Diego Castillo is among seven free agents who have signed minor league contracts with the Texas Rangers that include invitations to spring training with the World Series champions. The Rangers announced the signings Wednesday. They also signed two other right-handed pitchers, Gerardo Carrillo and Jesus Tinoco, along with catcher Andrew Knapp and outfielders Sandro Fabian, Elier Hernandez and Derek Hill. Castillo has a 24-18 record with 35 saves and 3.22 ERA over six big league seasons with Tampa Bay and Seattle. The right-hander, who turns 30 on Jan. 18, made only eight relief appearances for the Mariners last season.

