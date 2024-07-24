Rangers sign their first 17 draft picks, including first-rounder Malcolm Moore from Stanford

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed the first 17 players they selected in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft. That includes first-rounder Malcolm Moore, a catcher out of Stanford who was the 30th overall pick. Moore took pregame batting practice with the Rangers after they announced the signings Wednesday. Texas also signed four undrafted free agents. Moore hit .288 with 31 home runs and 99 RBIs in 118 games over two seasons with Stanford. He got a $3 million signing bonus. Second-round pick Dylan Dreiling got just under $1.3 million. Dreiling is an outfielder out of Tennessee.

