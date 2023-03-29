Rangers sign Filip Chytil to 4-year extension

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have signed Filip Chytil to a four-year extension worth $17.75 million. Chytil will count just under $4.44 million against the salary cap through the 2026-27 season. The 23-year-old Czech forward is in the midst of a career year. He has set career highs with 22 goals, 20 assists and 42 points in 66 games for the playoff-bound Rangers. Chytil is the team’s sixth-leading scorer and ranks fourth on the roster in goals. The 2017 first-round pick has 144 points in 342 NHL regular-season and playoff games. He was set to be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer.

