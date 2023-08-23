Rangers sign Alexis Lafrenière to a 2-year contract worth $4.65 million

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - New York Rangers' Alexis Lafrenière skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on March 30, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Rangers have signed Lafrenière to a two-year contract worth $4.65 million, according to his agent, Wednesday, Aug. 23. He'll count just over $2.3 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

The New York Rangers have signed Alexis Lafrenière to a two-year contract worth $4.65 million. He’ll count just over $2.3 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons. Lafrenière has 100 points in 243 regular-season and playoff NHL games since the Rangers took him with the first pick in the 2020 draft. The Saint-Eustache, Quebec, native was one of the remaining restricted free agents unsigned late in the offseason. Lafrenière turns 22 just before the season starts in mid-October.

