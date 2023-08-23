Rangers sign Alexis Lafrenière to a 2-year contract worth $4.65 million

The New York Rangers have signed Alexis Lafrenière to a two-year contract worth $4.65 million. He’ll count just over $2.3 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons. Lafrenière has 100 points in 243 regular-season and playoff NHL games since the Rangers took him with the first pick in the 2020 draft. The Saint-Eustache, Quebec, native was one of the remaining restricted free agents unsigned late in the offseason. Lafrenière turns 22 just before the season starts in mid-October.

