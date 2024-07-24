Rangers sign 16 of their draft picks, including first-rounder Malcolm Moore from Stanford

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed first-round pick Malcolm Moore and 15 other players they selected in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft. Moore, a catcher out of Stanford, was the 30th overall pick. He took pregame batting practice with the Rangers after they announced the signings Wednesday. Texas signed its top eight picks, and all but one of its top 17. The Rangers also signed four undrafted free agents. Moore hit .288 with 31 home runs and 99 RBIs in 118 games over two seasons with Stanford.

