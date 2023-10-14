Rangers’ Semien and wife schedule daughter’s birth during break before ALCS against Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Semien and his wife Tarah’s fourth child was due during the AL Championship Series. When her doctor said she was far enough along that it was safe to induce, Tarah told her husband and Texas Rangers’ second baseman that they’d be having their baby before his team and Astros played Game 1 Sunday night. Semien rejoined the team Friday after spending a couple of days with his family for the birth of his first daughter, Amelie Carol Anne. The baby girl joins a family that includes sons Isaiah, Joshua, and Eli.

