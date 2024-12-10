Rangers search for answers after losing to struggling Blackhawks

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers had the NHL’s best record last year. Now, 27 games into this season, they are mired in the middle of the pack with eight losses in their last 10 games. Three days after trading captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim, the Rangers lost for the second straight day — 2-1 at home to the Chicago Blackhawks, who are tied for the league-worst with 20 points. This time, the underperforming squad heard boos multiple times from the crowd at Madison Square Garden where New York has lost eight of 15 games this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.