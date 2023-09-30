Rangers rotation takes a hit as Jon Gray lands on 15-day injured list with forearm strain

SEATTLE (AP) — The Texas Rangers potential playoff pitching staff took a hit after right-hander Jon Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain. Gray had imaging done following his start against the Angels earlier this week, which revealed a Grade 1 strain, manager Bruce Bochy said. Gray did some light throwing following his initial scans, but didn’t feel any better. The Rangers were planning to start Gray on Saturday against Seattle in a game that could have significant playoff implications. Bochy didn’t say who would start in his place. Gray is 9-8 with a 4.12 ERA in 29 starts this season.

