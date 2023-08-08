Rangers rookie third baseman Josh Jung to have surgery this week on fractured left thumb

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung will have surgery this week after breaking his left thumb Sunday, but manager Bruce Bochy remains hopeful the rookie slugger can return this season. Dr. Donald Sheridan, a specialist, examined Jung in Arizona and determined he needs surgery to stabilize the injury at the base of his thumb. The procedure is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, and Jung likely will miss at least six weeks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.