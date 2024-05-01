Rangers rookie Matt Rempe doesn’t mind playing the villain role in the NHL playoffs

New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe faced more criticism in the first round of the playoffs for a borderline hit that injured Washington defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk. But the 6-foot-8 forward doesn’t care. Instead of going on social media, he played “Halo” with his teammates. He’s also fine being the villain knowing that home fans at Madison Square Garden will chant his name and cheer him even louder. The Rangers will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

