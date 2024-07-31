Rangers rookie Evan Carter likely to miss rest of regular season because of back issues

. (AP) — Texas Rangers rookie outfielder Evan Carter will likely miss the rest of the regular season because of a lumbar sprain in his back that has limited him to 45 games. The setback comes after he was such a big part of their World Series title last year. Carter hasn’t played since May 26. He then had several setbacks when trying to ramp up his hitting progression. General manager Chris Young says the 21-year-old Carter has seen several specialists in the past week that determined he needs a lengthy period of rest without rotational activity in his back. Young says he’s not overly optimistic that Carter will play again during the regular season.

