Rangers RHP Max Scherzer returning to Texas to get fatigued right shoulder checked out

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer, who has been limited to eight starts this season, is returning to Texas to get his fatigued right shoulder checked out. General manager Chris Young announced the move Sunday. Scherzer was placed on the injured list Aug. 2 with fatigue and will not return when first eligible later this week. Scherzer returned from offseason back surgery on June 23 and was 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA. He labored through his final outing before returning to the injured list, allowing three runs in four innings while throwing 68 pitches in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 30.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.