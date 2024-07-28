Rangers RHP Jon Gray leaves without throwing a pitch against Blue Jays because of sore right groin

TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray left Sunday’s start against Toronto without throwing a pitch after feeling discomfort in his right groin while warming up for the bottom of the first inning. Gray was on the 15-day injured list from May 22 until June 7 because of a mild right groin strain. The Rangers, who got just two outs from starter Michael Lorenzen in Saturday’s 7-3 loss, brought in Jonathan Hernández to pitch in Gray’s place. Texas entered play Sunday having lost two straight after winning the previous five.

