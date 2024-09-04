Rangers RHP Gray done for season with foot issue and Tyler Mahle also not expected to pitch again

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray is done for the season after going on the injured list with a bothersome right foot issue. Manager Bruce Bochy says the issue is at a point it needs to be taken care of. This is the third time this season Gray has gone on the IL, but the previous stints were because of a right groin strain that kept him out of a combined 33 games. Gray is 5-6 this season. Bochy also says Tyler Mahle isn’t expected to pitch again this season after making three starts in his comeback from Tommy John surgery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.