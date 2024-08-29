Rangers RHP David Robertson passes former teammate Mariano Rivera in strikeouts by a reliever

CHICAGO (AP) — David Robertson got a firsthand look at Mariano Rivera when he broke into the majors with the New York Yankees in 2008. Robertson says he learned a lot from watching the dominant closer. Rivera, who had a major league-record 652 saves in 19 seasons with New York, was a unanimous selection when he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019. Robertson is still going strong with Texas, and he passed his former teammate in relief strikeouts when he fanned Andrew Benintendi during the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.