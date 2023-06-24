Rangers reliever José Leclerc on 15-day injured list with sprained right ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed reliever José Leclerc on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a sprained right ankle, a day after the right-hander was hurt during batting practice. Leclerc is 0-1 with one save and a 3.42 ERA in 24 appearances this season. LeClerc has a 5.40 ERA in his last 15 outings after starting this year with nine scoreless appearances. To replace LeClerc, Yerry Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

