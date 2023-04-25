Rangers release ex-Yankee Clint Frazier from contract

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clint Frazier has been released from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The Rangers said the release was a mutual agreement. The 28-year-old hit .250 with one homer and four RBIs in 15 games for Triple-A Round Rock. The first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2013 batted .216 in 19 games for the Chicago Cubs last season before being designated for assignment on June 10. He spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Iowa. Frazier played for the New York Yankees from 2017-21.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.