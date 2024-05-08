Rangers reacquire switch-hitting OF Robbie Grossman in a trade with the White Sox

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have reacquired switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Texas sent minor league right-hander Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa to Chicago in the deal Wednesday. Grossman hit .238 with 10 homers and 49 RBIs in 115 games for the Rangers last season, when they won their first World Series title. Grossman went to the White Sox on a minor league deal in free agency. He hit .211 in 19 games, but was batting .375 against left-handed pitchers. Rangers rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford could be out a month after going on the injured list this week with a strained right hamstring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.