Rangers re-sign winger Kaapo Kakko to a $2.4 million contract for next season

The New York Rangers have re-signed Kaapo Kakko to a one-year contract worth $2.4 million. The Finnish winger was a pending restricted free agent. Signing him and locking him in at that price provides clarity for any teams around the NHL interested in trading for him. Kakko is one of the top trade candidates this offseason after a rough fifth year in the league. He had just 19 points in the regular season and two in 15 playoff games. The Rangers have two other RFAs in defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider.

