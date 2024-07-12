Rangers re-sign defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a one-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have signed veteran defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a one-year contract. General manager Chris Drury announced the signing Friday in a move that offers Zac Jones competition for a spot on the team’s third pairing. Ruhwedel was acquired from Pittsburgh in March and played in five games the rest of the season as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final, losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. He finished the season with a goal, three assists in 52 games.In free agency, the Rangers lost veteran starter Erik Gustafsson to the Detroit Red Wings.

