Rangers put rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford on the injured list with a right hamstring strain

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Texas Rangers rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. The move came before the Rangers opened a four-game series in Oakland on Monday. Langford exited their game Saturday in Kansas City after slowing down when running to first base on a soft grounder. Infielder Jonathan Ornelas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. The 22-year-old Langford was the fourth overall pick in the MLB amateur draft last summer and made the Rangers’ roster out of spring training. He has started 31 games, 19 as the DH and 12 in left field, and is hitting .224 with one homer.

