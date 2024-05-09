Rangers put reliever Josh Sborz on IL for the 2nd time this year with right rotator cuff strain

By The Associated Press
Texas Rangers pitcher Josh Sborz walks off the field with an injury during the sixth inning in the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Josh Sborz is on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season because of a right rotator cuff strain. The move was made Thursday, an day off the for the Rangers. Sborz faced only two batters when pitching at Oakland on Wednesday. The right-hander issued a four-pitch walk and was 3-1 to his next batter before getting checked by an athletic trainer and leaving the game. Texas will add a player to its 26-man active roster before a series opener at Colorado on Friday night. The right-hander missed 17 games from April 7-25 because of the same issue,

