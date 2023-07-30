Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain and recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock. The move was made retroactive to July 27, and both Eovaldi and manager Bruce Bochy say they expect the right-hander to be ready to go when he’s eligible to come off the IL. Eovaldi had an MRI recently and threw a bullpen when the team was in Houston. He said his arm didn’t feel right toward the end of the workout and described it as “an achy feeling that just doesn’t feel normal” on the outside of his elbow.

