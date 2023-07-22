Rangers prospect taken to hospital after knee to head in Class A game

KINSTON, North Carolina (AP) — The Texas Rangers say minor league shortstop Danyer Cueva was taken to a hospital as a precaution after taking a knee to his head while playing for Class A Down East in the Carolina League. The big league team says Cueva had full feeling and movement in all his extremities when he was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The 19-year-old Cueva, who is from Venezuela, was still being evaluated. The collision happened when Cueva was playing the field for the Wood Ducks in the first inning at Salem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.