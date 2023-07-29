Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

By The Associated Press
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The AL West-leading Texas Rangers placed All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the 10-day injured list with a strained tendon in his left wrist. Heim came out of a game at Houston on Wednesday after hurting his wrist during an at-bat in the fourth inning. Heim is batting .280 with an .816 OPS, and has 14 home runs and a career-high 70 RBIs in 90 games. Mitch Garver started at catcher in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

