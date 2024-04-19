Rangers option rookie Jack Leiter 1 day after he allowed 7 runs in his major league debut

ATLANTA (AP) — Texas Rangers rookie right-hander Jack Leiter has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, one day after allowing seven runs in his major league debut. The Rangers recalled right-hander Owen White from Round Rock to provide bullpen depth for the start of their weekend series against the Atlanta Braves. Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, allowed seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings in Thursday’s 9-7 win at the Detroit Tigers. He walked three and struck out three. Leiter is the son of former major league pitcher Al Leiter, who won 162 games in 19 seasons.

