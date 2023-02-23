Rangers new ace deGrom finally throws 1st bullpen of spring

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Jacob deGrom has thrown his first bullpen session at spring training for the Texas Rangers. The two-time National League Cy Young winner threw 20-25 pitches off the mound on Thursday. That came eight days after the team’s first official workout, when the newly acquired right-hander was held out because of tightness in his left side. DeGrom had thrown off flat ground and done long toss since then. He had also thrown about six bullpen sessions before even getting to Arizona. Texas signed deGrom to a $185 million, five-year contract during the offseason.

