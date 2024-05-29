Rangers need Panarin, Kreider and Zibanejad to start scoring to beat the Panthers in East final

NEW YORK (AP) — If the New York Rangers want to play for the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2014, they need their leading goal-scorers to step up against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference final. The biggest reason the best-of-seven series is tied at 2 is the magnificent play of Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Leading scorers Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad have yet to score a goal in the series. Panarin has three assists. Kreider and Zibanejad have no points.

