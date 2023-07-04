Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi set to start against his former team at Fenway Park on Thursday

By KEN POWTAK The Associated Press
Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi delivers the ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bebeto Matthews]

BOSTON (AP) — Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi is now set to face his old team on Thursday night at Fenway Park. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said the 33-year-old righty will pitch the final game of the series against the Boston Red Sox. “I’m definitely excited,” Eovaldi said, standing on the field behind home plate about 90 minutes before Tuesday’s matchup against Boston.

