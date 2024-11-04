Rangers name a new GM while also hiring an assistant GM and a new hitting coach

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have promoted Ross Fenstermaker to general manager, hired Cole Figuerora as assistant GM and named Justin Viele their new hitting coach. Fenstermaker’s elevation in the organization on Monday comes less than three months after GM Chris Young was given a multiyear contract extension and promotion to President of Baseball Operations. Young will still be the top decision-maker on the baseball side of the organization. Fenstermaker first joined the Rangers as a baseball operations intern in 2010. Figueroa was director of baseball operations for Tampa Bay the past three seasons. Viele comes from San Francisco to replace Tim Hyers, who left to become Atlanta’s hitting coach.

