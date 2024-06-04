Rangers’ Max Scherzer throws batting practice, hopes to begin rehab assignment soon

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer of the Texas Rangers threw 40 pitches to hitters on Tuesday and expressed hope that he can begin a rehab assignment soon. Scherzer had surgery in mid-December to repair a herniated disk in his lower back. The 39-year-old right-hander pitched one rehab outing on April 24 with Triple-A Round Rock, throwing 52 pitches. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scratched from a second start because of right thumb soreness that team doctors later identified as a nerve issue that extended to his right triceps.

