Rangers’ Max Scherzer set to make his return to the mound on Saturday in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer is expected to return from the injured list on Saturday in Seattle after a successful workout Friday. Scherzer was limited earlier this year after offseason back surgery, then began to experience shoulder and nerve pain in his right arm after he returned to the rotation. Scherzer is 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA in eight starts and 39 1/3 innings this season. His last start was July 30. He had a successful rehab appearance on Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock in Las Vegas, throwing 59 pitches and striking out four in four scoreless innings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.