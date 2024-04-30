Rangers’ Max Scherzer scratched from 2nd scheduled rehab start because of sore thumb

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer watches from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer has been scratched from his second scheduled rehab start because of thumb soreness. Scherzer is rehabbing from surgery in mid-December to repair a herniated disk in his lower back and says that isn’t giving him any issues. The thumb soreness is similar to what the three-time Cy Young Award winner experienced last year before missing the end of the regular season and start of the playoffs for the World Series champion Texas Rangers. The 39-year-old Scherzer had been scheduled to start for Double-A Frisco at Corpus Christi on Tuesday night. He threw 52 pitches for Triple-A Round Rock last week.

