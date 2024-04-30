Rangers’ Max Scherzer scratched from 2nd scheduled rehab start because of sore thumb

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer has been scratched from his second scheduled rehab start because of thumb soreness. Scherzer is rehabbing from surgery in mid-December to repair a herniated disk in his lower back and says that isn’t giving him any issues. The thumb soreness is similar to what the three-time Cy Young Award winner experienced last year before missing the end of the regular season and start of the playoffs for the World Series champion Texas Rangers. The 39-year-old Scherzer had been scheduled to start for Double-A Frisco at Corpus Christi on Tuesday night. He threw 52 pitches for Triple-A Round Rock last week.

