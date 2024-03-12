Rangers’ Matt Rempe suspended 4 games for elbowing Devils’ Jonas Siegenthaler in the head

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has been suspended four games for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in the head. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the ban after a hearing with the rookie Tuesday. Rempe has gotten his first suspension 10 games into his career. The league in explaining the suspension says Rempe flared his left elbow up and out in a dangerous fashion. Siegenthaler was injured on the play and did not return to the teams’ game Monday night. Rempe has fought five times since being called up for the minors and has 54 penalty minutes.

