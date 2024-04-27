Rangers’ Matt Rempe is in the spotlight again after his hit on Capitals’ Trevor van Riemsdyk

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rempe’s hit on Trevor van Riemsdyk drew a two-minute minor penalty on the New York Rangers rookie and knocked the Washington Capitals defenseman out for the rest of that game. There was nothing more in terms of retribution or punishment. Rempe is available to play in Game 4 Sunday night when the NHL’s top team can finish off a sweep. But van Riemsdyk is out for Washington. And now Rempe, a 6-foot-8 rookie who took the league by storm in recent months, is again squarely in the hockey spotlight, now at playoff time.

