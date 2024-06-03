Rangers manager Bruce Bochy misses game against Detroit for ‘scheduled personal matter’

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers will play without manager Bruce Bochy on their bench. The team announced several hours before its game against Detroit that Bochy is out because of a scheduled personal matter. He is expected back for Tuesday’s game. The team didn’t elaborate on his absence. Associate manager Will Venable will be in charge for the series opener. This is the first game Bochy has missed since taking over as the Rangers manager last season, when they won their first World Series title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.