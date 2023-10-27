Rangers lefty Jordan Montgomery is set for World Series debut in Game 2 against the D-backs

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery is set to start Game 2 of the World Series after getting the win in relief in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series against Houston. Montgomery’s Fall Classic debut is set for the regular four days’ rest against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly on Saturday night. Montgomery threw 32 pitches in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in the Rangers’ 11-4 victory at Houston. The 30-year-old Montgomery is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in the postseason. He made four starts, including Games 1 and 5 against the Astros before the relief outing in the clincher.

