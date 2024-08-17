Rangers’ Jacob deGrom says he’s ready to begin rehab assignment

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom faced live hitters for the third time in recent weeks on Saturday and said he feels ready to begin a rehab assignment next week in hopes of pitching for the Texas Rangers for the first time since June 2023. A rehab assignment beginning next week would likely be with Double-A Frisco. Fellow Rangers starter Jon Gray also faced hitters for three innings on Saturday, and Bochy said he’s ready to return to the starting rotation.

