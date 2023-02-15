Rangers hold deGrom out of 1st spring workout with tightness

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers opened spring training without top free-agent acquisition Jacob deGrom on the field. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was held out of the first workout Wednesday because he felt some tightness in his left side from an earlier bullpen session. Each of deGrom’s past two seasons with the New York Mets were shortened substantially by injuries. Rangers general Chris Young insists deGrom was helped out as a precaution on an unusually chilly day in Arizona and some fields slicked by overnight rain. Young says deGrom wanted to participate. The 34-year-old right-hander signed a $185 million, five-year deal in December.

