Rangers hire Venable as associate manager on Bochy’s staff

Former big league outfielder Will Venable has been named associate manager on the staff of new Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. The Rangers didn’t immediately specify what responsibilities Venable would have with that new title. He was the bench coach for the Boston Red Sox the past two seasons after three years on the Chicago Cubs’ coaching staff. Venable is the first addition to the big league staff since Bochy was named the manager last month. Co-pitching coaches Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara aren’t returning, but the remaining full-time coaches were offered the opportunity to come back, with roles to be determined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.