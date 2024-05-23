Rangers held scoreless for the first time this postseason in a 3-0 loss to the Panthers in Game 1

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in these playoffs, the New York’s offense was non existent. Now the Rangers trail in a series for the first time. Sergei Bobrovsky scored all 23 Rangers shots, Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal Florida would need late in the first period and the Panthers beat the Rangers 3-0 in the opening game of the Eastern Conference final Wednesday night. The Rangers actually did put a puck in the net, their own. Alexis Lafreniere tried to stop a cross-ice pass by Carter Verhaeghe and accidently deflected it past Igor Shesterkin to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead with 3:48 to play.

