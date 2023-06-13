Rangers’ Gray to miss scheduled start vs. Angels on Tuesday because of blister

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas right-hander Jon Gray will not make his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels while dealing with a blister. Manager Bruce Bochy says the decision was made to try and keep the blister from becoming a long-term issue for Gray, who is 6-2 with 2.32 ERA. Gray is coming off a 100-pitch complete game in his last start. He struck out 12 in that 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday. It was the first complete-game loss by a Rangers starter since 2010. He is 5-1 with a 0.84 ERA in his last six starts.

