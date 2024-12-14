Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin pulled after allowing five goals to Kings

NEW YORK (AP) — Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin was pulled in the second period against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon after giving up five even-strength goals on 21 shots. Shesterkin, who entered the contest with a 10-10-1 record and a 2.90 goals-against average, allowed two goals in the first period, then three within the initial 5:04 of the second. The three goals in the middle period — which came in a span of 2:18 — sent Shesterkin to the bench in favor of backup Jonathan Quick, a former King. Shesterkin sat at the end of the Rangers bench with his mask still on after leaving the game.

