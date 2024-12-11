Rangers get slugging corner infielder Jake Burger from Marlins for prospects and sign a reliever

DALLAS (AP) — Texas has acquired slugging corner infielder Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins in a trade for three minor league players. The Rangers also Wednesday during the winter meetings signed veteran right-handed reliever Jacob Webb to a $1.25 million contract for next season. Burger hit .250 with 29 home runs and 76 RBIs in 137 games for the Marlins last season. He started 59 games at third base and made 50 starts at first. Miami got infielders Max Acosta and Echedry Vargas and left-handed pitcher Brayan Mendoza. The 31-year-old Webb set career highs with Baltimore last season with 56 2/3 innings pitched and 58 strikeouts over 60 appearances.

