Rangers get slugging corner infielder Jake Burger from Marlins for 3 minor leaguers

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired slugging corner infielder Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins in a trade for three minor league players. Burger hit .250 with 29 home runs and 76 RBIs in 137 games for the Marlins last season. He started 59 games at third base and made 50 starts at first. Miami got infielders Max Acosta and Echedry Vargas and left-handed pitcher Brayan Mendoza. Texas manager Bruce Bochy says Burger is an aggressive hitter that makes hard contact, and he will make the Rangers a better offense.

