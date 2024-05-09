Rangers get Chytil back in lineup for Game 3 against Hurricanes after lengthy absence

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil is in the lineup for Thursday’s playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes. It marks his first action since November and coming more than three months after he was ruled out for the season due to a head injury. That meant 6-foot-8 rookie Matt Rempe was a healthy scratch for Game 3 of the second-round series. The 24-year-old Chytil played just 10 regular-season games before facing suspected concussion issues.

