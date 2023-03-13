Rangers finally see deGrom in a game, against minor leaguers

Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom finally pitched in a game for the Texas Rangers, though it was on a back field against minor leaguers. The Rangers have been cautious with their prized addition since he reported tightness in his left side before the first spring training workout just less than a month ago. He struck out five of the eight batters he faced while pitching for Triple-A Round Rock. He threw 20 of 24 pitches for strikes over two innings against Kansas City minor leaguers, then threw 23 more pitches in the bullpen. He anticipates being ready for opening day March 30.

