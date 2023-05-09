Rangers finally get to Gilbert, top Mariners 2-1 behind Gray

SEATTLE (AP) — Marcus Semien ended Logan Gilbert’s bid for a perfect game with a leadoff single in a two-run seventh inning, and Jon Gray pitched the Texas Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Semien scored the tying run on Josh Jung’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly, and Jonah Heim chased Gilbert (1-2) with a two-out RBI single.

Ty France homered in the first off Gray (2-1), who gave up four hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked none as Texas won its third straight.

Seattle (17-18) had won six of seven and was trying to move over .500 for the first time since winning on opening day.

One night after the Rangers put up 16 runs against the Los Angeles Angels on the road, Gilbert mowed down their high-scoring lineup for six innings. He struck out seven consecutive batters from the second through the fourth, matching a franchise record held by Mark Langston (1984) and teammate Luis Castillo (2022).

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, left, relieves starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) as catcher Cal Raleigh, second from left, looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson Previous Next

Gilbert needed only 72 pitches to retire his first 18 hitters, fanning nine. But he immediately ran into trouble in the seventh.

