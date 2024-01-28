Rangers’ Filip Chytil is out for the season after an injury setback

New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil will miss the rest of the NHL season after experiencing an injury setback. The team announced the update on Chytil’s status. The 24-year-old from Czechia has not played since early November because of suspected concussion issues. Chytil left the team’s morning skate Friday without explanation. Coach Peter Laviolette confirmed that night that Chytil had a setback with what the Rangers are only calling an upper-body injury. In a statement they said Chytil aims to return for the 2024-25 season.

